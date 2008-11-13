Question of the Day: Will You Finally Go Blu-ray this Holiday?

Studios are pimping out Blu-ray titles heavily this holiday, and it may be the first time that we see a significant amount of players hovering around the $US200 mark. Still, just because the technology is more affordable doesn't mean everyone will be ready to get on board. The economy still sucks and there are many people out there who think Blu-ray won't have a long tenure as the top format. So, my question to you is: will you finally go Blu-ray this holiday?

