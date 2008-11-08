How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Question of the Day: Which One of You Has the Fastest Internet Connection?

Much like the typing speed question I asked over the summer, this question is designed to pit you head-to-head against one another to see who has the biggest e-wang (so to speak). All you need to do is follow this link to test your internet connection speed. The poll after the break is broken down to get a basic range, but make sure to include your exact figures in the comments.

What is Your Download Speed (kbps - approx)
( polls)

What is Your Upload Speed (kbps - approx)
( surveys)

Results from "Was CNNs Hologram Stupid or Cool?"

Stupid: 41%
Cool: 28%
Somewhere in-between: 31%

Trending Stories Right Now

asio au encrypted feature signal spies whatsapp

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles