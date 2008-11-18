Question of the Day: Is Re-Gifting a Gadget Wrong? Have You Ever Done It?

When it comes to gadget gifts, I take the safe route and ask for (or give) specific ideas. After all, gadgets can be expensive and that problem is compounded many times over when faced with the dilemma of receiving an unwanted gift. This is especially true in the midst of a recession. People will probably spend less, take less risks and be more tempted to re-gift when things don't go as planned. So, I have a two part question for you. First—is re-gifting a gadget wrong? And second—have you ever done it?

Is Re-Gifting a Gadget Wrong?

Have You Ever Re-Gifted a Gadget?

