How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Question of the Day: Is Re-Gifting a Gadget Wrong? Have You Ever Done It?

When it comes to gadget gifts, I take the safe route and ask for (or give) specific ideas. After all, gadgets can be expensive and that problem is compounded many times over when faced with the dilemma of receiving an unwanted gift. This is especially true in the midst of a recession. People will probably spend less, take less risks and be more tempted to re-gift when things don't go as planned. So, I have a two part question for you. First—is re-gifting a gadget wrong? And second—have you ever done it?

Is Re-Gifting a Gadget Wrong?
( surveys)

Have You Ever Re-Gifted a Gadget?
( polls)

[Image via Pam's Misadventures]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles