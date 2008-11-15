Question of the Day: Has the Tech Company You Work For Cut Jobs?

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

According to a recent analyst study, we are on pace to lose 180,000 tech jobs this year—the most since 2003. Even without the figure, we could have assumed that things are epically bad. You can't get through a day's worth of news without hearing about some big tech company layoffs. In this month alone, Circuit City, AMD and Sun Microsystems are among those trying to shed costs on the payrolls. So, I'm curious—how bad are things really? For those of you who work in a tech-related company, have there been job cuts in the last year?

Has The Tech Company You Work For Cut Jobs in the Past Year?
( polls)

Results from "Will You Finally Go Blu-ray This Holiday?"

Yes 11%
No (Economic reasons) 11%
No (Blu-ray is a placeholder format) 24%
No (Other) 13%
Maybe 10%
I already made the switch. 32%

