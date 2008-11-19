Question of the Day: Do You Prefer Interacting With People or Machines?

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The release of the OpenTable iPhone app and the TiVo partnership with Dominos Pizza got me thinking about whether or not less interaction with human beings in these situations is a good thing. I mean, in the case of OpenTable why call up and make reservations when you can press a few buttons and schedule it online? They even have that section where you can make asinine requests to the Maitre'D behind the non-judgmental safety of your computer screen. Obviously, every situation is different and there will be times when talking with an actual person is necessary, but generally speaking, do you prefer to interact with a human or a machine when you require service or information?

Results from "Is Re-Gifting a Gadget Wrong? Have You Ever Done It?"

Is Re-Gifting a Gadget Wrong?

Yes 14%
No 44%
Sometimes 42%

Have You Ever Re-Gifted a Gadget?

Yes 24%
I've re-gifted, but not a gadget 27%
No 17%
No, but I would if the appropriate situation presented itself 33%

asio au encrypted feature signal spies whatsapp

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

