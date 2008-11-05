Question of the Day: Do You Prefer a Paper Ballot or a Voting Machine?

When I went to vote this afternoon, I was kind of disappointed to find that my location was using paper ballots. Not that I have anything against that really—other than the waste of paper it is actually pretty hard to screw up as a voter (although, once my ballot was scanned I suppose anything can happen). I guess the gadget dork in me was just hoping for a touchscreen model—despite the potential reliability issues. So, I have a two part question for you: Which voting method would you prefer? Which did you actually use?
Which Voting Method Do You Prefer?
Which Voting Method Did You Actually Use?
