Question of the Day: Do You Leave Your Game Console Running?

A recent report by the Natural Resources Defence Council (NRDC) has revealed that video game console usage across America stands at approximately 16 billion kilowatt-hours per year—which is roughly the amount consumed by the entire city of San Diego. In other words, we are looking at some serious dollars going down the drain when we leave our consoles running for hours on end (not to mention the environmental impact). Even Energy Star has recognised the problem and begun setting standards on energy consumption for these devices. Obviously, the short-term solution to the problem would be to save your game and shut off the system when you are done—but it's a bad habit that is hard to break. So, my question is: do you leave your game console running when you are not playing?

Do You Leave Your Game Consoles Running When You're Not Playing?

( polls)

Results from "Do You Plan to Gadget Shop on Black Friday?" Yes 18%

Yes, but I'm sticking with online stores. 17%

Yes, I will try online and brick and mortar stores. 11%

No 37%

Maybe 17%

[NRDC via Ars Technica via DVICE]