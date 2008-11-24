Qantas A380's In-Flight Entertainment Reviewed

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The Airbus A380 has been flying in and out of Australia for over 12 months now courtesy of Singapore Airlines, but for those of you with a preference for flying Qantas, their first A380 has been flying for a couple of months. Lifehacker Editor and perennial traveller Angus just happened to get a seat on one of the new monstrously large planes on a recent trip to the US, and has reviewed the in-flight entertainment experience in his Road Worrier column.Among the highlights:

* While there's a power point accessible from every seat, there isn't one assigned to every seat — a group of three seats has two points, so there is potential for arguments if you end up in a row of people all seeking to use their notebooks or charge their phones.

* The most noticeable change is in the in-flight entertainment system, which boasts a much larger screen and uses a touch-screen system to navigate between different options. I'm not sure how resilient the touch screens will be long-term, but they certainly make for a better interface than the ageing Windows CE systems found on Qantas 747s.

* Choosing TV shows and movies is also greatly improved - for TV series, you can select individual episodes, and there are more choices on offer.

* The design improvements also flow through to options such as the in-flight map, which now continuously displays the current time in your city of origin and destination and the duration of the flight — no more waiting for that information to alternate between maps and temperature information in multiple languages.

Any improvement to in-flight entertainment is welcome - I don't have the pleasure of travelling internationally too often, but when I do, I know that having the ability to power my gadgets is a huge attraction when I select an airline. On the whole, Qantas' A380 options sound like a big improvement - but make sure you check out Gus' rundown over at Lifehacker for more.

