Psyclone TouchCharge Kit Energises Xbox 360 Controllers Wirelessly

We've spotted WildCharge wireless charging kits before, but this new implementation in the Psyclone TouchCharge kit for Xbox 360 controllers might make the most sense. You load the 360 controller with the special bundled battery and plug the base plate into the wall. Set the controller on that plate and, KAZAAM, everyone in your family thinks you're a warlock as your battery recharges right on your table. The only catch is that we think this kit might only support one battery/controller at a time, and at $US70 a pop that's going to add a pretty hefty tax on gaming. [EBGames]