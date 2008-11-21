PS3 Tech Demo Runs Gran Turismo 5 in 2160p or 240 FPS

What's the team a Polyphony Digital doing besides finishing their upcoming Gran Turismo 5 racing simulator? Making some crazy arse tech demos with four PlayStation 3s hooked together to share rendering time. Not only can four PS3s create a 2160p image (that's four 1080p images for a resolution of 3840x2160 blasted on Sony's 4K projector), they can create one single 1080p image that runs at 240 FPS. 240! That's faster than the human eye can see; and so fast, we imagine, that you can actually see into the future. The audience reception was described thusly:

It is as though you are following a real world event happening right in front of your face with your own eyes. Any and all flickering in the movement of the vehicle, in the smoke from the tires, etc. are completely gone, and you are almost tricked into believing you are watching something in real life. The guests at the event were baffled by the quality of the image, and stared in amazement at the screen.

Head on over to the Gran Turismo site to see the tech details of how they did this. [Gran Turismo via PS3 Fanboy]