To curb the adrenaline rush that is the PS3 firmware update, we wanted to let you know ahead of time that version 2.53 will be released tomorrow and it's not a huge deal. All it will add is full screen Adobe Flash support to the PS3 web browser—which would be a fantastic update if we ever browsed the web on our PS3. [PlayStation via Kotaku]
PS3 Firmware 2.53 Hits Tomorrow, Supersizes Flash
