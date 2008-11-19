Prada II Phone Comes With a Swanky Little Bluetooth Watch

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Apparently it was optimistic to expect Prada to understand the difference between a fashion accessory and a phone accessory, because now look what's happened: Prada and LG have announced the Prada Link, a Bluetooth watch that pulls text messages and your call information from the Prada II phone. To be honest though, it doesn't look so bad. The stylish Link has a tiny little OLED screen that displays the content of text messages, call history data, a call rejection option and, of course, the time. The only downsides are the 48-hour battery life, which leaves you latching your watch to the phone for charging every couple of days, and the lack of a US release date. It's not yet clear if the watch will come with the phone for free, but considering that similar watches have retailed for around $US400, I'd guess not. [Prada via Akihabara]

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
