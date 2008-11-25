Porsche P'9522 Mobile Phone Lacks 3G, Has GPS For Navigating Your Porsche

Porsche has kicked out mobile phones before: but none so capable as the upcoming P'9522. It's a butch but sweetly-minimal design flip phone, with a rotating screen, and it's just got its FCC pass so it should be on the way here soon. Among its many features, it sadly lacks 3G connectivity, but the rest—including on-board GPS—almost make up for that.

• Quad-band GSM, with GPRS and EDGE

• 2.8-inch touchscreen display, 400 x 240 pixels

• 5-megapixel camera with autofocus and LED flash

• Internal GPS

• Wi-Fi

• Bluetooth 2.0 with A2DP

• Media player functions

• FM radio

• 2GB memory card included in the package

• Talk time: up to 240 minutes

• Stand by time: up to 300 hours

• 115 grams

• 112 x 49 x 12 mm

Oh, and it does have a fingerprint sensor aboard too, so you can protect your data in the case of casual theft. All that tech, design and the Porsche name means it carries a bigish price, though: somewhere between $US750 to $US800, apparently. Still, if you can afford a "real" Porsche, this is just a drop in the ocean, right? [Unwiredview via Navigadget]