Why go out to the strip club when the strip club can come to you? That's right, for $US300 an hour ($US200 each additional), you can rent out a rickshaw in NYC from the entrepreneurs at PoleRider. It is your all-inclusive mobile exotic dancing solution complete with a pole and tacky lights. Ahh...pole dancing. It's everywhere you want to be. Thanks PoleRiders—by the way, do you need any extra rickshaw operators? [PoleRiders (slightly NSFW) via CraziestGadgets]