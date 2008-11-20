How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Pocket Jockey iPhone Game Simulates Horse Racing In Most Suggestive Way Possible

Pocket Jockey simulates those carnival games where you have to propel your horse down a via any manner of hammer-bopping, ball-rolling or water gun-squirting—only here, the idea is to actually jump up and down like a horse's gallop. A firm slap to your own hindquarters (riding crop optional) delivers an additional boost via accelerometer detection. If you still have questions on how this whole thing works, why not let two lovely and tech-savvy ladies demonstrate for you in video form. The scene is on a bed and it may involve assorted panting and gasping, but yeah, it's probably SFW.

If you're still with us, Pocket Jockey will run you 99 US cents in the App Store. [Pocket Jockey (iTunes Link)]

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

