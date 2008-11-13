Remember Hypercolour shirts? The heat-sensitive pigment made for an interesting gimmick—but the whole color-changing effect was ruined after a few runs in the wash. I would expect the same thing to happen with these "please touch" lambskin pillows—except this time you would be out $US160. Do people really put their pillows in the washing machine anyway? [Coliseum Shop via Outblush via Geekologie]
Please Touch Pillow Brings Dreams In Vivid Hypercolour
Trending Stories Right Now
How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code
With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.