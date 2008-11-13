Please Touch Pillow Brings Dreams In Vivid Hypercolour

Remember Hypercolour shirts? The heat-sensitive pigment made for an interesting gimmick—but the whole color-changing effect was ruined after a few runs in the wash. I would expect the same thing to happen with these "please touch" lambskin pillows—except this time you would be out $US160. Do people really put their pillows in the washing machine anyway? [Coliseum Shop via Outblush via Geekologie]