Please Insert Drink 5 of 12 to Continue Alcoholism

This hand-sewn floppy disk coaster set will put you back $US28 for stain-free coffee-table goodness for the neat-freak nerd. Available in five colours, it'll also make you reminisce for the times you sat there for forty minutes, inserting floppy disk after floppy disk to install Microsoft Office 6.0. At least you won't have to worry about those drink stains when you are sitting in front of the televsion Election Night, with your ol' friend Jack Daniels, choosing between celebration or consolation. It's a shame they also don't cure hangovers for a bright and early day at work Wednesday morning! [Etsy via GeekSugar]