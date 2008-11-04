Please Insert Drink 5 of 12 to Continue Alcoholism

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

This hand-sewn floppy disk coaster set will put you back $US28 for stain-free coffee-table goodness for the neat-freak nerd. Available in five colours, it'll also make you reminisce for the times you sat there for forty minutes, inserting floppy disk after floppy disk to install Microsoft Office 6.0. At least you won't have to worry about those drink stains when you are sitting in front of the televsion Election Night, with your ol' friend Jack Daniels, choosing between celebration or consolation. It's a shame they also don't cure hangovers for a bright and early day at work Wednesday morning! [Etsy via GeekSugar]

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
