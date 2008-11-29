How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

PlayStation Home Coming This Year, Kind Of

PlayStation Home has long lost its lurid appeal, our relationship with it having transgressed from potential infatuation to being stood up at Applebee's, sucking down some purple margarita that we're beginning to suspect might be void of both alcohol and dignity. Regardless, PS Home director Jack Buster assures the world that the service will hit in 2008.

Like we've said, we're excited about moving PlayStation Home into its Open Beta stage this year. Once we make the move to Open Beta, everyone will have access to PlayStation Home.

So we'll have PS Home in 2008, but in potentially not quite cooked Open Beta form, we just may not want it all that much. [IGN via Kotaku]

