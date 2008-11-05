Planex GW-USMicronN: A Teeny, Tiny Wireless-N Adapter

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Wireless-N speeds sound great and everything (74Mbps!), but who wants to buy a bulky new adapter? The GW-USMicronN from Planex makes the upgrade painless, assuming you have an N router. Possibly the smallest 802.11n USB adapter to date (1/6 the size of the D-Link beside it), early testing shows that its range and transfer speeds are competitive with its class, and it features all of the security measures found in bulkier adapters. Arriving in the US for $US30 next month, this Planex is definitely worth keeping an eye on. [CNET and Planex]

