I've never played a pinball video game that was quite right—Pinball FX is pretty good—but fans of the genre will need the Pinball Wizard Controller by Nanotech Entertainment. Featuring a real plunger, side flipper buttons, and even the option to tilt the machine, the $US299 PC controller works with a variety of bundled games and promises compatibility for third part titles moving forward. It's ugly, yes. But so is the current state of pinball. [Nanotech Entertainment via Kotaku]