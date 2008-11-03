How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Pico Cube Projector is World's Smallest, Says Maker Epoq

"About the size and weight of a hen's egg" runs the tagline for this projector. That'd be some special large cubic hen then. But this Pico Cube EPP-HH01 from Epoq projector is undeniably tiny—it's just 5.6 x 5.6 x 4 cm across, which Epoq says makes it the world's smallest. It projects VGA resolution images from its LCoS image chip with a 3W LED light source giving it a 80:1 ANSI contrast ratio. It's no high-end video projector of course, but you don't expect that from a gadget of this size. And it does somehow squeeze in a speaker, making it handy for impromptu business presentations and such. It's due to ship this month, for a suitably tiny $US230. [Gadgetcraver.com]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
horror io9 netflix streaming the-platform trickle-down-economics

In The Platform Trailer, Trickle-Down Economics Turns Into A Literal Feeding Frenzy

Catwoman once said: “You’re all gonna wonder how you ever thought you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.” The horrifying trailer for Netflix’s The Platform puts a carnivorous spin on capitalism, showcasing a prison where hunger is currency.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles