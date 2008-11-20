Pick The Best BlackBerry Storm Plan With This Online Calculator

Back when the iPhone launched in Australia, there was a lot of confusion over what plans were the best. Fortunately for us, financial guru and Giz reader Andrew from Numbersinaflash.com came up with a simple to use online calculator to work out which plan was best for individual users.

Well, almost five months later and the touchscreen phone du jour is the BlackBerry Storm on Vodafone. And to try and help potential customers out, Andrew has once again crunched the numbers and created an online, flash-based calculator to help you decide what plan is the best for you.

If you're even remotely considering picking up a Storm next week, you should definitely check out Andrew's calculator. [Numbersinaflash - Thanks Andrew!]