Philips Won't Sell Home Theatre Equipment in North America Anymore

Back in April, Philips announced plans to hand over its television promotion, sales and manufacturing to Funai. Now the company has expanded those plans to what sounds like all of their home theatre products, including DVD players, Blu-ray players and surround sound equipment. Oh, you'll still see Philips DVD players for sure, but it won't really be Philips. So have a good time dropping that little factoid to your favourite, know-it-all salesperson next time they gush about the Philips brand name. [NYT]