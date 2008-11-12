Pharos Unveils Traveler 117 and 127 Unlocked WinMo GPS Smartphones

Rumours have been floating around for a few weeks now, but today Pharos has officially unveiled two new additions to their Windows Mobile GPS smartphone lineup—the Traveller 117 and 127. Generally, another GPS-enabled phone is nothing to get all that excited about, but tri-band 7.2Mbps HSDPA, 2-megapixel cam / front VGA cam and a VGA touchscreen (on the 117 / QWERTY on 127) isn't half bad for an unlocked Windows Mobile 6.1 phone priced at $US530. As for the GPS itself, Pharos Smart Navigator throws in traffic updates, dynamic POI and FollowMe services and can be purchased separately for $US100 (it's free on the 117 and 127). Both phones and the software will be available starting on December 1st.

Pharos Debuts Hybrid Navigation Services on Sleek New GPS Smartphones

Pharos Traveler 117 and 127 offer full-featured navigation and lightning fast 3.5G connectivity on an unlocked, Windows Mobile handset TORRANCE, Calif. — November 12, 2008 — Pharos Science & Applications, Inc., a leading provider of location-based information and services, today introduced two new GPS smartphones that feature the award-winning Pharos Smart Navigator software, the first hybrid navigation system designed specifically for Microsoft Windows Mobile devices. With Smart Navigator onboard, the Traveler 117 and 127 deliver voice-prompted, turn-by-turn directions and a suite of real-time location information services on a sleek, stylish handset. Able to operate on any Global System for Mobile communications (GSM) network, the Traveler 117 and 127 give users the freedom to use the network of their choice and the power to take advantage of download speeds up to 7.2 megabits per second (Mbps). The Traveler 117 and 127 carry a suggested retail price of $529.95 and will be available on December 1, 2008 from major online retailers including Amazon.com, Dell.com eXpansys.com and Newegg.com.

"Windows Mobile provides the flexibility and customisation to enable partners like Pharos to consistently deliver innovative navigation solutions for our devices," said Tim McDonough, senior director, Mobile Communications Business, Microsoft. "The Traveler 117 and 127 provide our customers with an exciting new way to navigate on a Windows Mobile device all the while staying connected to the things in life that matter most."

"The Traveler 117 and 127 represent a leap forward in how we provide satellite navigation on a smartphone," said James Oyang, PhD, President of Pharos. "The unique, hybrid nature of Smart Navigator enables us to provide more accurate and reliable navigation customised for a handset's compact screen size."

Traveler 117

With 3.5G connectivity and a roomy, 2.8 inch touch screen, the Traveler 117 is a powerful smartphone that is ideal for making calls, surfing the web or watching videos. With the touch of a finger, users can access work or personal e-mail or find the latest gasoline prices, movie show times, weather conditions or news headlines through Microsoft Live Search. Smart Navigator provides users with robust navigation support, including real-time traffic, maps on demand, dynamic points of interest (POI) search and an innovative Follow Me service that enables groups or families to view one another's GPS-derived locations on their wireless Windows Mobile devices with GPS capability or on the Internet. Traveler 127

Sporting a QWERTY keyboard for rapid text entry and a 2.5 inch touch screen, the Traveler 127 is designed to meet the heavy messaging requirements of the mobile professional. Able to download content at speeds of up to 7.2 Mbps, the Traveler 127 takes advantage of the fastest broadband speeds available to deliver an unrivaled mobile office experience. Users can access work e-mail and the complete suite of productivity applications in Microsoft Windows Mobile 6.1 Professional Edition. The Traveler 127 includes a dedicated camera for video conferences as well as satellite navigation to help users find their next meeting while on the road. Smart Navigator

Smart Navigator offers reliable, easy-to-use navigation software augmented by real-time location information services. Just yesterday, the Consumer Electronics Association (CEA) awarded Smart Navigator its prestigious "Best of Innovations" award in recognition of its groundbreaking design and engineering. For more information about Smart Navigator, please visit http://www.pharosgps.com/buzz/buzz_pdf/smartnavigator.pdf. Traveler 117 and Traveler 127 Specifications Operating System: Microsoft Windows Mobile 6.1 Professional

Processor: Qualcomm MSM7201-90, 400MHz

Memory: 256MB Flash ROM, 128MB SDRAM

Phone: unlocked GSM quad band 850/900/1800/1900 MHz, EDGE / GPRS

3.5G tri band 850/1900/2100 MHz, UMTS 384Kb/s, HSDPA 7.2Mb/s, HSUPA 2Mb/s

Talk time: up to 4 hours talk time and 200 hours standby time

GPS: NMEA0183/AGPS compatible

Wireless: Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g, Bluetooth™ v2.0+EDR

Camera: 2.0 megapixel camera for picture or video; 0.3 megapixel front camera for video conferences

Battery: 1410 mAh Li-Ion, rechargeable/replaceable

Weight: 4.8 ounces Traveler 117

Size: 4.44" (L) x 2.28" (W) x 0.60" (T)

Display: 2.8" Resistive TFT LCD, 480 x 640 VGA with 18-bit 262K colour capability Traveler 127

Size: 4.57" (L) x 2.44" (W) x 0.60" (T)

Display: 2.5" TFT LCD with touch panel, 320 x 240 QVGA with 16-bit 65K colors