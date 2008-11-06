How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Personalised Bobblehead iPhone Holder (Yes, Someone Went There)

What do you get for the Apple lover who has everything? This. You get them this. It's a personalised bobblehead iPhone holder. The subject sends in three different shots of their face, chooses the skin, hair and eye colour, and through the magic of...well, we don't know exactly how they're built...a figure arrives that looks somewhat like someone, somewhere. But there's more!

While the base bobblehading service runs $US89, you can add on all sorts of extras. $US5 buys you a painted name, or $US15 adds a voice recorder to the mix. Plus, for the extremely narcissistic, a second, identical bobblehead can be ordered for $US50.

In case you're actually considering it as a gift, give yourself lots of lead time. Orders fulfilled within 15 days cost a premium, so procrastination will make you pay. After all, you just can't rush art. [Custom Bobble]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles