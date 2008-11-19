Peek Handheld Can Now View Images, Text Unlimitedly

The Peek handheld, recently named the Time's best gadget of 2008, has now gotten even better with two added features. While we knew unlimited text messaging was already coming to the device, it's a pleasant surprise to find out it can now view images too. Peek will show .JPG, .GIF, .PNG and .BMP file formats when you click the "View Image" option. Considering its price drop to $US80, this little gadget's becoming a better deal day by day. [