Paul Smith Makes Lomo Camera Fashionable with Fisheye No.2

Paul Smith's Fisheye No.2 Lomo camera is a subtle mixture of two things: The 180-degree bug-eye lens creates distorted images that are even more arty than your usual Lomograph. Plus to the dwindling number of wet-chemistry photography fans (including myself) Lomography is something of a fashion-statement all of its own. The camera has bulb setting for long exposures, a multiple-exposure setting, built-in flash and a hotshoe, and is dressed up in trademark Paul Smith stripes. And it's limited edition, so it's going for a fashionably high $US150. [PaulSmith via LikeCool]