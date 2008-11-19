Just a quick note for Mac users lusting for some PC software functionality: Local distributor Conexus today announced Parallels 4 for Australia. New users can pick it up for $140, and if you happen to own a previous version the upgrade only costs $70. If you picked up Parallels 3 after September 1 this year though, you're eligible for a free upgrade to the latest version, which as you remember purports to be 50% faster. [Conexus]
Parallels 4 Now Available In Australia
