Parallels 4 Now Available In Australia

Just a quick note for Mac users lusting for some PC software functionality: Local distributor Conexus today announced Parallels 4 for Australia. New users can pick it up for $140, and if you happen to own a previous version the upgrade only costs $70. If you picked up Parallels 3 after September 1 this year though, you're eligible for a free upgrade to the latest version, which as you remember purports to be 50% faster. [Conexus]