Paper Shredder Reinvented In Sculpture-Like Paper2Dust Concept

Paper shredders are usually simple and utilitarian-designed boring boxes, which may be why Bluelarix Designworks went to town on this reimagining of the machine. Paper2Dust is bizarrely sculptural, and works by having a "fast turning cord" spinning inside the top that literally rips the paper you slide into it into dust. The glass lid of the machine lets you see how pulped the paper's getting—when you're satisfied you simply release the power button, and the dustified paper slips down into the machine's leg. There's the usual safety features of course, but if it ever made it into a real product I think its selling power would be the therapeutic value of seeing hated paperwork being vaporised. [Yanko Design]