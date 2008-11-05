Panasonic's Toughbook H1: Ultimate Doctors and Nurses Gizmo

We mentioned it before, and were initially upset it wasn't a revised Speak&Spell...but now Panasonic's H1 Toughbook for clinical use is out, and its specs list is impressive. It's water-, dust- and drop-proof from 1 metre, has a smooth-surface and with sealed buttons for hygiene, and is fanless. It's got a six-hour battery life, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.0, an in-built RFID reader, 2-megapixel camera with auto-focus and dual LED lighting, barcode reader, smart-card and fingerprint readers and optional GPS. Specifically it's designed to manage patient notes and collect information to simplify and speed up hospital procedures. But with that amazing array of functions, I'd kinda like it as my main laptop. [Medgadget]