How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Panasonic Buys Up Sanyo, Makes Japan's Biggest Electronics Co

It's been tentative for a while, but the Nikkei is reporting that Panasonic and Sanyo have come to an agreement, and Pansonic's buying up Sanyo. The actual act should be completed by April next year, and will result in one mega-corporation with revenues over ¥11.2 trillion (around $US110 billion)—sounds like enough money to build quite a few mega-robots, or at least several mega-TVs. As part of what will be Japan's biggest electronics company, Sanyo won't be disappearing as a brand though, and Panasonic apparently intends to retain most of Sanyo's employees. [Bloomberg]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
horror io9 netflix streaming the-platform trickle-down-economics

In The Platform Trailer, Trickle-Down Economics Turns Into A Literal Feeding Frenzy

Catwoman once said: “You’re all gonna wonder how you ever thought you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.” The horrifying trailer for Netflix’s The Platform puts a carnivorous spin on capitalism, showcasing a prison where hunger is currency.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles