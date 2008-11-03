Panasonic Buys Up Sanyo, Makes Japan's Biggest Electronics Co

It's been tentative for a while, but the Nikkei is reporting that Panasonic and Sanyo have come to an agreement, and Pansonic's buying up Sanyo. The actual act should be completed by April next year, and will result in one mega-corporation with revenues over ¥11.2 trillion (around $US110 billion)—sounds like enough money to build quite a few mega-robots, or at least several mega-TVs. As part of what will be Japan's biggest electronics company, Sanyo won't be disappearing as a brand though, and Panasonic apparently intends to retain most of Sanyo's employees. [Bloomberg]