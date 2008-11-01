Palm Treo Pro Coming to US Through Sprint?

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

If Sprint's website is any indication, and it probably is, the Palm Treo Pro will be arriving to the service sometime in the near to far future. There's no formal page for the Europe-only handset at this time, but it's been spotted in a product drop-down menu (pictured here). If you've been waiting to upgrade your Palm on your Sprint contract, know that the currently available 800W is basically the same thing. Both handsets run Windows Mobile and feature a 320x320 screen, GPS and Wi-Fi. The Pro is just a bit thinner with a nicer battery. [Sprint via brighthand]

