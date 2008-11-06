Paini Puts Some Flex Into Their Futuristic Faucet

When I did the first walkthrough of my current apartment, I failed to notice that the kitchen sink does not have a separate spray hose. The digs are nice but that would have been a dealbreaker! Paini has the right idea though with their Hybrid I-KIC faucet. As you can see in the tantalising image above, it has a flexible base, so you can get a direct stream of water where you need it. Plus, it features an LED illuminated dial that gives you an idea of the water temperature through colour changes. No word on pricing, but products that combine style and functionality never come cheap.

[Paini via Limitedhype]