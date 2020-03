AT&T, who currently has a thing for cheap, underwhelming messaging phones, has teamed up with Samsung for an advertising campaign to promote their Propel QWERTY slider phone. This isn't some budget spot either — it's got Ozzy Osbourne. Two things we can learn from this commercial: 1.) Osbourne's most marketable asset is currently his senility and 2.) apparently 'QWERTY' has joined general public's jargon lexicon. So yeah, in other words, SABBBBATTHH!! Anyone? [Crunchgear]