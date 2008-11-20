Oxygen Tank Lamp Is Sure to Make Loved Ones Smile

I can't speak for everyone here, but most of us have 3, 4 or 5 industrial-sized oxygen tanks just rolling around, taking up precious space in our homes. Well here's a tip that'll put Martha Stewart's upcoming book Oxygen Tank Decorating Made Easy straight to the bottom of the charts. Just stick a lampshade on the thing, run some wiring through the base and presto—you have a cute lamp. If, of course, you already used up all of your oxygen tanks during our Halloween decorating extravaganza special from last month, this lamp is still available for an undisclosed price. [Yab Design via Nerd Approved]