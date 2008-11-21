How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

OrbLive 2.0 iPhone App Keeps Your Devices File- and Embarrasment-Free

Today, the media streaming service Orb announced their official iPhone application, OrbLive 2.0, allowing you to stream your media files across multiple devices via 3G, EDGE or Wi-Fi. The last incarnation of OrbLive was launched before the App Store was introduced; thus requiring a jailbroken iPhone. The official application allows for a more intuitive and streamlined experience instead of the traditional browser interface. It'll save you time from syncing all of those files that you claim don't exist buried in the dim recesses of your hard drive, giving you just a lil' more "special time." Eh, let's try not to forget special time doesn't mean it's "share-with-everyone-around-me" time, shall we? Not unless it involves physical interaction. [MarketWatch]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles