From the haze of renders, name changes and unflatteringly exposed prototypes emerges the best evidence that a real-life Art Lebedev Optimus Aux keypad is nigh. The sexy, CNCed body doesn't look to have deviated at all from the proposed design, and the guts shouldn't pose any challenges that haven't already been overcome in the larger Optimus products. In other words, the Aux might be showing up on rich peoples' desks sooner rather than later. [Optimus Project]