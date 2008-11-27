Fact: Optimus Prime would be a badass no matter what he transformed from or to. It's the soul of a Transformer that makes him great. Optimus Prime could save the world if he assembled from macaroni, puff paints, stringed popcorn or used baby diapers into a giant dinner, tacky sweater, festive Christmas tree thing or gross pile of refuse. The dude's a hero. That's just how it works. Oh, and this t-shirt will run you $US14 should you be considering the purchase. [Zazzle via Geekologie]
Optima Prime T-Shirt, Font Transformed
