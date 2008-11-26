We played with Opera Mini 4.2 on Android yesterday, but it's got one other new platform up its sleeve: the Sprint Instinct. Opera is something we've been waiting for ever since the Instinct's browser totally blew on an otherwise great feature phone (though it's gotten better with the recent 1.1 update). Opera Mini should add some spring in its web-surfing step, since it's reading optimised pages that have been crunched Opera's servers and spat back to your phone. You'll need to sideload it, but if you've got the Instinct, you should give Opera a test drive. [Opera]
Opera Mini 4.2 Now Available for Sprint Instinct
