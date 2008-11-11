Opera Mini 4.2 Boosts YouTube Support, Gets Snazzy New Skins

Opera is releasing a preview of the next update to its mobile web browser, Opera Mini 4.2. The beta release offers improved support for YouTube, the ability to play nice with a wider selection of phones, note sharing between phones and PCs and a selection of new skins for greater customisation. Best of all, it's still free. Download it from the Opera website.

20 million use Opera Mini worldwide

New beta version and server park launched today

Oslo, Norway = November 11, 2008 - Opera today released a preview of

Opera Mini 4.2, the newest version of the world's most popular mobile

Web browser that works on almost every mobile phone. With this beta

release, Opera celebrates Opera Mini being the browser of choice for

more than 20 million unique monthly users worldwide. As part of the

celebration, Opera Mini users in the United States and Asia-Pacific

region can now experience faster browsing speeds, due to the addition

of an Opera Mini server park in the United States.

Opera Mini is available to download for beta testing at

http://www.operamini.com/beta/.

"The number of people using Opera Mini worldwide proves that there is

a true revolution going on: people want to access all their favorite

Web sites on the mobile phone they have today," says Jon von

Tetzchner, CEO, Opera. "We constantly focus on developing a faster and

more personal browsing experience. Opera Mini 4.2 beta is an update

that takes mobile Web browsing to the next level."

Opera Mini 4.2 beta provides a more personalised experience with its

colorful selection of new skins, improved support for YouTube and

other mobile video services on a wider selection of mobile phones.

Improvements in Opera Link allow users to share notes between their

mobile phones and PCs, in addition to their bookmarks and

recently-visited URLs.

"Opera Mini is a mobile application to be reckoned with," says John

Jackson, Vice President, Yankee Group. ?We have witnessed a 10%

average growth in the number of Opera Mini users worldwide every

month, with every indication that the trend will continue. As the

browser keeps improving in speed and functionality and end-user

awareness expands, Opera Mini's popularity to users worldwide should

continue to grow."

"I love Opera Mini, because when it comes to functionality, there is

nothing 'mini' about it," says Meri-Tuuli Fagerlund, a student from

Finland. "I use Opera Mini daily to access the Web, and the best part

is that I do not have to carry my laptop when I have Opera Mini in my

pocket."

To join the other Opera Mini fans and to show us how you use the Opera

Mini browser, check out Choose Opera at http://chooseopera.com/.

Opera Mini 4.2 beta is a free download from http://www.operamini.com/beta/.

About the use of Opera Mini

Since the worldwide launch of Opera Mini in January 2006, millions of

people have experienced the mobile Internet for the first time. Due to

its unique architecture, Opera Mini does not discriminate between

platforms or networks; it runs on nearly any mobile phone in any

geographic region. During the month of September 2008, Opera reported

19 million unique monthly users of Opera Mini, a 10.1% month-on-month

increase from August 2008 and more than 341% compared to September

2007. Opera Mini users viewed more than 4.5 billion pages during

September and each person using Opera Mini viewed approximately 238

pages on average. On November 11, 2008, Opera reported 20 million

unique monthly users of Opera Mini. For more information, go to

Opera's State of the Mobile Web report http://www.mobilewebreport.com/.

About Opera Software ASA

Opera Software ASA has redefined Web browsing for PCs, mobile phones

and other networked devices. Opera's cross-platform Web browser

technology is renowned for its performance, standards compliance and

small size, while giving users a faster, safer and more dynamic online

experience. Opera Software is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with

offices around the world. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock

Exchange under the ticker symbol OPERA. Learn more about Opera at

http://www.opera.com/.