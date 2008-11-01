Opera for iPhone Ready To Go, If Not For Apple's App Store Policies

Not surprising news, this, but sad nonetheless. According to Opera CEO Jon Stephenson von Tetzchner, an iPhone version of its popular mobile browser is developed and ready to go, but will likely never see the light of day due to Apple's infamous App Store policies, barring apps that compete with the phone's default features—here, Mobile Safari. Personally I find Safari to be pretty solid, but for those who find it crashy, an alternative would come in handy, and of course, competition is usually a good thing in situations like this. Sigh. [NYTimes, ZDNet]