Opera for iPhone Ready To Go, If Not For Apple's App Store Policies

Not surprising news, this, but sad nonetheless. According to Opera CEO Jon Stephenson von Tetzchner, an iPhone version of its popular mobile browser is developed and ready to go, but will likely never see the light of day due to Apple's infamous App Store policies, barring apps that compete with the phone's default features—here, Mobile Safari. Personally I find Safari to be pretty solid, but for those who find it crashy, an alternative would come in handy, and of course, competition is usually a good thing in situations like this. Sigh. [NYTimes, ZDNet]

A Hybrid Porsche 911 Sounds Like A Packaging Nightmare

Some were surprised when the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S debuted with no electrification, as it seems like a logical step in milking more performance out of one of the longest-running sports car legacies. But Porsche is still developing a hybrid 911, it just sounds like a lot of hard work.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

