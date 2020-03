Last year Ooma, the only VoIP provider starring Ashton Kutcher, announced an unlimited VoIP calling package, available for a one-time fee of $US400. It sounded crazy then, and it sounds crazy now — but they're somehow still at at. Now the price is $US250, and they've got a new phone and router on the way. Details are slim for the time being, but considering that this one is at least wireless — unlike the first retro-handset — I'd say it's an improvement. [Gearlog]