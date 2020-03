I know I'd want a velociraptor more than a funny-lookin' little computer. Other things per child we'd like to give kids in developing countries:

•One Game Boy Per Child

•One Pizza Per Child

•One Eliza Dushku Per Child

•One Terminator Per Child

•One Flux Capacitor Per Child

•One Sunny Day Per Child

•One Pogo Stick Per Child

•One Egg McMuffin Per Child

•One Ed McMahon Per Child

•One Mac Per Child (kidding)

Your suggestions, in the comments. [OVPC]