One In Five HDTV Owners Can't Tell Standard Def From HD

The Leichtman Research Group's sixth annual survey on whether or not people can tell standard def from a high def hole in the ground shows that 18 percent of HDTV owners, um, can't. They all thought they were tuning into delicious HD programming when they were in fact looking at some not-so-delicious standard def stuff.

Part of it, undoubtedly, is that it's not so easy to figure out how to get HD content up on your giant new TV—I wouldn't trust my mum to get it working. But I have to think if you're confusing the two, you either have never seen real HD (hey, in June, half of HDTV owners didn't know what Blu-ray was, which is the best way to get 1080p content), or you know, they're talking to senior citizens. Which is actually kinda possible, since phone surveys miss the young and upwardly (only) mobile crowd. [PC World]

