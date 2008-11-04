Olympus Joins Mid-Range DSLR Club With The E-30

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Though it had the pro-end E-3 and entry-level E-520, Olympus until now had not been offering a mid-level DSLR: but now there's the E-30. The 12.5-megapixel cam mixes up the 11-point autofocus if the E-3, and entry-level functions like face detection and live visual effects—"Art Filters"— to please all sorts of users, and throw in an electronic levelling system to banish wonky horizons, and sensor-shifting image stabilisation.

It operates between ISO 100 and 3200, and can shoot 5-fps RAW images for around 2.5 seconds. Plus it's viewfinder LCD can pop-out and swivel, making composing shots at arms-reach or strange angles a little easier.

The E-30 won't be out in the shops until January, which'll give Olympus fans time to save up the $US1,300 it'll cost for the body-only version of the camera. Shipping at the same time there'll also be an upgraded 14-54,, Zuiko lens which apparently offer better performance at short ranges and in shallow depths of field: it'll cost you $US599 separately. [Electronista]

