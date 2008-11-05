Olympus E-30 Mid-Range DSLR Given First Quick Groping

Only yesterday we learned of Olympus's entry to the mid-range DSLR game with the E-30 and now the camera's had its first hands-on over at DPReview. And it seems ok: the team liked the fact that it had many of the features of the pro E-3—like the 2.7-inch 230,000-pixel viewscreen and 1/8000th seconds shutter speed—while being a little smaller and having those "art filters" for real-time image manipulation. The pitch/roll correction system got a thumbs up too, as did its nine aspect ratio options. We'll have to wait for a bigger hands-on to get the full skinny, but it looks promising for now. [DPReview]