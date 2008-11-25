OLPC Brings Give 1, Get 1 Promotion To Australia

The OLPC movement rode a rollercoaster of fun disaster danger when it decided to try and give away a unit to kids in need for every unit sold to US customers last year. Now that rollercoaster ride is coming to Australia.

If you purchase an OLPC laptop, you'll also be donating another unit to a child in need in outback Australia or the Pacific Islands. According to the website, this deal kicks off on November 30 and will only run until December 31, so get your orders in sooner rather than later.

For some reason, the OLPC is still priced in US dollars, with GST chucked on top of that, which is a kind of dodgy way of doing it, if you ask me. Still considering they're actually making an effort to try and chance the world one laptop at a time, I suppose we can forgive them.

You can order your OLPC at Laptop.org for $US399 plus GST from November 30.

