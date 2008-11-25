How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

OLPC Brings Give 1, Get 1 Promotion To Australia

OLPC_2.jpgThe OLPC movement rode a rollercoaster of fun disaster danger when it decided to try and give away a unit to kids in need for every unit sold to US customers last year. Now that rollercoaster ride is coming to Australia.

If you purchase an OLPC laptop, you'll also be donating another unit to a child in need in outback Australia or the Pacific Islands. According to the website, this deal kicks off on November 30 and will only run until December 31, so get your orders in sooner rather than later.

For some reason, the OLPC is still priced in US dollars, with GST chucked on top of that, which is a kind of dodgy way of doing it, if you ask me. Still considering they're actually making an effort to try and chance the world one laptop at a time, I suppose we can forgive them.

You can order your OLPC at Laptop.org for $US399 plus GST from November 30.

[Laptop.org]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles