Oki's Comfy Leopard Office Chair Has a Robot Leg at Heart

You may have thought the Embody chair was all very high-tech...but it's got nothing on Oki's protoype Leopard chair. It's got a robot-leg in its design. Based on Oki's well-named Robot Leg walking robot, the chair is motorised: when empty it perches up in the air, waiting for your butt to settle against it. When you do so, the leg contracts and winds you backwards and down into an ideal position with "seating comfort akin to being held in someone's arms," apparently.

And when you stand up it lifts itself up behind your behind to aid you getting vertical: assistance you'll presumably need if you're so very relaxed in the chair when seated. I'm not sure how this is different from a regular hydraulic chair mount in practice, however.

Unlike the Robot Leg, which is motorised and capable of jumping, the Leopard chair utilises the geometry of the Leg, but is unpowered. So it won't rise up and start kicking human butt when the robot revolution comes. It is made of carbon fibre, though.

Sadly this material might not make it into the final for-sale product, which Oki is hoping to release in May of 2009. [Tech-on]

asio au encrypted feature signal spies whatsapp

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

