ObamaBot Dutifully Hides Aspirations for 2016

The ObamaBot has been a patient contributor to the Obama presidential campaign. After being assembled for $US250, the 6-foot metal and wooden robot took to the streets of Florida waving signs to promote early voting and now President-elect Barack Obama. From a technical standpoint, the robot is apparently "powered by hope," which seems like a...unique...approach to constantly fluctuating energy prices. Bonus shot:

While ObamaBot is happy to work its way up through the Senate and into the White House over the next 8 years, the robot cannot hide that its orange foam head may not represent the peak of anthropomorphic technology nearly a decade for now. But we're only born into life as we are. And this robot is not ashamed of where it came from. [Alligator via Engadget]