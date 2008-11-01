NYC Launches 'Rat Information Portal' With Hotspot Maps

NYC's new "Rat Information Portal" is being billed as "a one-stop resource website for New Yorkers' rat prevention needs." In addition to tips on how to control rat populations, the website also supplies an interactive "Rat Map" with data on inspections, violations, compliance, exterminations, and cleanups for any property in the city going back three years. Basically, it is a hotspot map for creepy vermin within the city. The idea is to put pressure on property owners who are slow to address their growing rat problems and give everyday citizens the tools they need to fight back. That's right folks...NYC has declared war against the rats. [Rat Information Portal via SFGate]